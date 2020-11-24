Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niti Aayog forms panel to study feasibility of ultrahigh speed travel in India using hyperloop tech

Government think-tank Niti Aayog has formed a high-level panel to explore the technological and commercial viability of the Virgin Hyperloop technology for ultrahigh speed travel in India, weeks after its first test was completed with humans on board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:39 IST
Niti Aayog forms panel to study feasibility of ultrahigh speed travel in India using hyperloop tech
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Government think-tank Niti Aayog has formed a high-level panel to explore the technological and commercial viability of the Virgin Hyperloop technology for ultrahigh speed travel in India, weeks after its first test was completed with humans on board. The Virgin Hyperloop test run was conducted on a 500-meter track in Las Vegas in the USA with a pod, as the hyperloop vehicles are called, travelling with passengers, including an Indian, inside an enclosed tube at more than 100 mph or 161 kmph. A Niti Aayog document, accessed by the PTI, says that in view of the emerging transport technology and for gaining the first-mover advantage, it is essential to look into the technological and commercial viability of the Virgin Hyperloop technology. "It is relevant to explore technological, commercial, financial (viability) and (assess) safety standards and regulations to procure new technology. It has been decided to constitute an Expert Committee," the document says. The committee has Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat as its Chairman and Adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity, Niti Aayog) Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha as its convener.

Its other members are Railway Board Chairman & CEO VK Yadav, the secretaries of the ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, and the Maharashtra government's Transport Secretary. The Defence Research and Development Organisation's Chairman, the Delhi Metro's Managing Director, the IIT-Delhi Director and the Chairman (Technology Information) of the forecasting and assessment council are also its members.

About the mandate of the committee, the document says, "To study Virgin hyperloop technology and its commercial viability, (and) safety, regulation and finalise the document within six months' time of its first meeting." The committee may also invite domain experts and representatives from various organisations to its meetings as it may deem fit, the document says. Hyperloop is a technology proposed by inventor and businessman Elon Musk, who is behind the electric car company Tesla and the commercial space transport company SpaceX. The Virgin Hyperloop is among a handful of companies which are currently trying to build such a system for passenger travel. With hyperloop, vehicles accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod floats along the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. Maharashtra has deemed hyperloop a public infrastructure exercise and approved the Virgin Hyperloop-DP World Consortium as the original project proponent for the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project. Virgin Hyperloop had last month announced a partnership with Bangalore International Airports to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from the airport. With the Niti Aayog now stepping in, the report of the committee could act as a roadmap for a charting the way forward for hyperloop in the country.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Ethiopia says foes surrendering, Tigray forces report battle win

The Ethiopian government said on Tuesday that Tigrayan soldiers were surrendering in the face of its advance towards the regional capital, but the local forces reported they were resisting and had destroyed a prestigious army division.Hundr...

Guard against laxity in COVID-19 fight; Bring down fatality rate under 1 pc: PM to CMs

Noting that alertness has given way to widespread negligence about COVID-19 among people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a few states have seen a surge in the infection in the same way as many countries witnessed after an earl...

European regulator moves to clear Boeing 737 for flight

European regulators on Tuesday took a step closer to letting the Boeing 737 Max fly again, publishing a proposed airworthiness directive that could see the aircraft cleared within weeks after being grounded for nearly two years over deadly ...

PM wants India to be ready to implement COVID-19 vaccination in different sectors: Karnataka Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to be ready to implement the COVID-19 vaccination on a priority basis in different sectors, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. Bommai while speaking to the reporters after atte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020