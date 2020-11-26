Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conekt Gadgets launches India's fastest charging Powerbank

Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into India's accessories market.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:47 IST
Conekt Gadgets launches India's fastest charging Powerbank
Conekt Gadgets. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into India's accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveiled the brand and took wraps off its highly anticipated product line and in last year company renewed him as brand ambassador till 2021 December.

The company launched India's fastest charging Powerbank Zeal Ultima a 100W Powerbank and Bluetooth neckband Bounce 4 with superior design and advanced tech features. "With this latest offerings we want to shatter the myth that Indian product brands won't innovate Conekt Latest Powerbank performs almost 3 times better than any other top performing Powerbank in the market and 6 times better than any average Powerbank. Our new Bluetooth neckband has been designed especially for the millennials who are our prime users and supporters for the company from inception," said Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets.

Conekt Powerbank Zeal Ultima a 20000 mAh Powerbank which can give combined output of nearly 100 watts and single port maximum output of 65W. It has two USB ports one type C PD port and one micro USB input port. It's priced at Rs. 4999. Conekt BT neckband BOUNCE 4 priced Rs 2499 Neckband's superior design and advanced tech features will elevate your daily mobile experience. It supports 16 hours play back, all voice assistants and has fast charging feature i.e., in just 5 minutes of charge it can be used for 2 hours.

Conekt Gadgets is the developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories in India. The company has been at the forefront of technology and aims to make a series of disruptive products that can change human life. Conekt, there is a continuing endeavor to improve, enhance and introduce robust products with the latest technologies. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: 3 killed as man sets fire to kin's house, ends life

A 46-year-old man, his wife and daughter died after his step-brother allegedly set their house on fire over a property dispute in Madhya Pradeshs Anuppur district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. After committing the crime, the ac...

COVID-19: HC adjourns hearing on plea against Delhi govt's decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 9 in the petition against the Aam Aadmi Party AAP governments decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients, after taking note of ...

ISL 7: Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut season

Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captains armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Indian Super League ISL season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday. Fox, who has plied his trade in the English Premier League for Southampt...

India extends international flights suspension till December 31

The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services till December 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA, in a notification Trave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020