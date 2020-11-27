Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's e-commerce festive season sees USD 8.3 bn worth gross sales: Report

India's e-commerce festive sale season from October 15-November 15 this year delivered USD 8.3 billion (about Rs 58,000 crore) worth of gross sales for brands and sellers, up 65 per cent from USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) last year, research firm RedSeer said on Friday. The report said Flipkart group (including Myntra) and Amazon accounted for more than 88 per cent of the entire gross merchandise value (GMV) for the festive month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:06 IST
India's e-commerce festive season sees USD 8.3 bn worth gross sales: Report

India's e-commerce festive sale season from October 15-November 15 this year delivered USD 8.3 billion (about Rs 58,000 crore) worth of gross sales for brands and sellers, up 65 per cent from USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) last year, research firm RedSeer said on Friday. This was also higher than the pre-festive forecast of USD 7 billion, RedSeer said in its report titled 'The Festival of Firsts'.

About USD 3.2 billion (Rs 22,000 crore) worth of gross sales was registered in September this year, which zoomed to USD 8.3 billion in the festive period, the report said. Of the USD 8.3 billion, USD 4.2 billion (Rs 29,000 crore) was logged in the first event, USD 1.2 billion (Rs 8,700 crore) in the second event and USD 1.4 billion (Rs 9,700 crore) and USD 1.5 billion (Rs 10,300 crore) in other events by e-commerce companies, including Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Festive season sees players holding multiple sale events, timed around Dussehra and Diwali. The report said Flipkart group (including Myntra) and Amazon accounted for more than 88 per cent of the entire gross merchandise value (GMV) for the festive month. Between the two players, Flipkart accounted for a larger share (66 per cent), it added.

"The overall growth story has been very bullish this festive season. We had forecasted USD 7 billion of sales but the actual figures surpassed our expectations fairly comfortably, showing how comfortable consumers have become with shopping online even in this pandemic hit year," RedSeer Director Mrigank Gutgutia said. He added that one clear lesson from this festive season is that e-commerce has become more mainstream than ever. "And it has proven that with the right assortment at the right prices which is delivered quickly in the safety of customer's homes, the value proposition of e-commerce is very powerful," he said. Gutgutia emphasised that it is imperative for brands and sellers to shift their focus to online quickly and enable a seamless online experience for the customer in order to thrive in a post COVID-19 world.

The report noted that 40 million shoppers came from tier II and beyond cities. "This festive season was one dictated by affordability and ease of access to a wide assortment of products," it added.

Also, mobile phones continued to dominate the percentage share (at 46 per cent) of all products across the different platforms, owing to a rise in aspiration among new customers. The report pointed out that with affordability schemes increasing the share of users from tier II and beyond cities, GMV per customer dropped to Rs 6,600 this festive season from Rs 7,450 in the year-ago period. RedSeer said the contribution of the fashion segment decreased from last year (from 16 per cent last year to 13 per cent this year), owing to factors like COVID-19-related restrictions on going out and gathering for weddings and other festive celebrations. Interestingly, categories like home and home furnishings has "done better than anytime before" due to high demand for upgrading work-from-home/study-from-home environments.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of Spanish hotels for sale swells amid COVID, property portal says

The number of hotels for sale in Spain surged by 19 in October compared to March, with most of those on offer in holiday hotspots, leading property portal Idealista said on Friday. Spains economy is heavily hospitality dependent and lockdow...

China's attempt to erect fences near Shan state irks Myanmar

The border tensions between Myanmar and China have renewed after Chinese officials constructed fences near the border of the two countries in Laukkai Township in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone SAZ in northern Shan state. The Chines move ...

Rabbi attacked at knifepoint by woman assailant in Vienna

A rabbi was attacked at knifepoint in Vienna by a woman who ripped the Jewish skullcap from his head and yelled an anti-Semitic threat before fleeing, police in the Austrian capital said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoo...

Odisha CM orders SIT probe into murder of 5-year-old girl

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced probe by a Special Investigative Team SIT into the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in the Nayagarh district. Taking part in the assembly proceeding through a video-link,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020