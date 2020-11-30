Left Menu
The June Shop celebrates its first anniversary with fashionable must-haves ~Your one-stop-shop for everything quirky, fashionable and affordable~

Being a homegrown, Kolkata based brand, The June Shop caters to the ever-evolving needs of an Indian consumer across home & décor, gifting, stationery, travel, kitchen, personal care, baby care, fashion, party props and gadgets, all available to shop from the comfort of your home. Comfort, ease of access, and pocket-friendly prices are the key offerings that TJS has focused on since its inception.

30-11-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The June Shop is an e-commerce brand conceptualised in the year 2019 by Rishav Nahata and Pranav Jain to fulfil the need for affordable gifting in the Indian market. The June Shop (TJS) is India's one-stop-shop to satisfy your everyday need for everything cute and essential. Built on the grounds of passion and creativity, the brand aims to deliver an easy, hassle-free and holistic experience for your gifting and shopping requirements. Being a homegrown, Kolkata based brand, The June Shop caters to the ever-evolving needs of an Indian consumer across home & décor, gifting, stationery, travel, kitchen, personal care, baby care, fashion, party props and gadgets, all available to shop from the comfort of your home.

Comfort, ease of access, and pocket-friendly prices are the key offerings that TJS has focused on since its inception. Founder Rishav Nahata says, "We decided to take a bold step towards setting up an e-commerce brand in a competitive market because we were sure that our unique and off-beat offerings will bridge the gap in the online gifting space. Extending a personal experience with hand-picked curation opened up a whole new target segment in India which was not explored to its full potential. Our key strategy has always been to create a portfolio of top-notch quality and cost-effective products to ensure a returning and satisfied customer." The June Shop's home and décor segment is a big hit with something for everyone - people across all ages can find perfect home accents. Fun and quirky products such as cute wall hooks, soap dishes, funky cushion covers, animal-shaped plant pots, whimsical dreamcatchers, witty and catchy wall frames that resonate with a younger audience. On the other hand, the intricate macrame planters, modern vases, multi-purpose organizers, printed anti-slip doormats and beautiful metal artifacts appeal to a different segment. It's also a go-to shop for stationery and gifting supplies, with a selection of adorable glue sticks, eclectic highlighter sets, cutely-shaped paper clips, pretty post-its, colourful erasers and an attractive range of unique notebooks and planners. Browse through an exciting mix of products and keep your stress at bay as you find a little something for everyone.

The June Shop is also diversifying its product category by introducing a premium range of swanky crockery and cutlery to make your dinner parties the new talk of the town! And a new initiative by the brand marks its foray into launching trendsetting socks this winter season. With this program, for every pair of socks purchased by a customer, The June Shop will donate one pair of socks to the needy. This modern yet Indian rooted brand is all set to takeover the Indian online market with its creative offerings and noble initiatives. Don't miss out the massive sale with unexceptionally low prices starting December 2020 as The June Shop celebrates its first anniversary! Shop now- https://thejuneshop.com/ PWR PWR

