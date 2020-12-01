TVS Motor total sales rise 21 pc to 3,22,709 units in Nov

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent surge in total sales to 3,22,709 units in November. The company had sold a total of 2,66,582 units in November last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Last month, the total two-wheeler sales grew 25 per cent to 3,11,519 units as against 2,49,350 in the year-ago period. The domestic two-wheeler sales increased 30 per cent to 2,47,789 units, compared to 1,91,222 in November 2019, it added.

Motorcycle sales stood at 1,33,531 units in November against 1,05,963 units in the same month last year, a growth of 26 per cent. Scooter sales grew 26 per cent to 1,06,196 units last month from 84,169 in November 2019, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales, however, declined to 11,190 units last month as compared to 17,232 in November last year. The company's total exports stood at 74,074 units last month. It was 74,060 units in November 2019.