Gupshup today announced the launch of a new IP-based messaging channel that will enhance the way businesses communicate with consumers. The Gupshup IP (GIP) messaging channel enables rich, interactive, conversational experiences on any device globally, without requiring an app download of any kind. This will accelerate the emerging trend of conversational messaging among businesses.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:43 IST
Gupshup launches a new messaging channel, GIP, to enhance business communications with consumers
GIP demo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gupshup today announced the launch of a new IP-based messaging channel that will enhance the way businesses communicate with consumers. The Gupshup IP (GIP) messaging channel enables rich, interactive, conversational experiences on any device globally, without requiring an app download of any kind. This will accelerate the emerging trend of conversational messaging among businesses. GIP offers advanced features including the ability to send messages with rich media (images, audio, video, documents, etc.), structured cards and interactive buttons. It also enables two-way conversations along with the ability to gather-with a user's permission-user photos and location. It provides APIs that can be used to integrate customer-support tools, automated chatbots or other systems. It provides secure features such as end-to-end encryption and time-bound disappearing messages. GIP is integrated with payment systems to enable one-click payment experience for ecommerce, gaming or content subscriptions. It provides extensive ability for businesses to add or customize their branding on the chat surface.

"Businesses are increasingly adopting conversational messaging to support their customers and sell to them. GIP provides businesses a powerful, new tool with advanced features that expands conversational reach to every mobile user worldwide," said Beerud Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Gupshup. GIP is already being used by early adopter businesses across multiple industries. GIP enables new kinds of conversational experiences previously not possible. Marketers can make advertising campaigns interactive and personalized across any medium. Developers can embed chat bots in A2P text messages. Small businesses can merge their campaigns and catalogs into a seamless experience. Game developers can build mini-games leveraging conversations, and app developers can build mini-programs with lightweight experiences that reduce the need for expensive app marketing. The possibilities are endless.

