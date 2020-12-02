Om Logistics invests Rs 125 cr in Pune warehousing facility

Logistics solution company Om Logistics on Wednesday said it has invested Rs 125 crore in a new warehousing facility in Pune's Chakan. Chakan will serve as an ideal location through which the company hopes to serve all industries with logistics solutions.

"With an investment totalling Rs 125 crore, the new warehousing facility sprawls across 23 acres and is situated near the main highway with proposed warehousing capacity of 3,50,000 square feet. During phase 1 of construction, 1,50,000 square feet of the warehousing park has already been built, while phase 2, aiming for another 2,00,000 square feet, is proposed to be completed soon," the company said in a statement. Raghav Singhal, Director, Om Logistics, said with the new facility and investment, the company will have an enhanced capability to fulfil logistics and warehousing solution for any business.

"We are already equipped with advanced warehouse technology system & latest software that spans across 20 million square feet pan India... we are looking forward to expanding our base to many more locations in the near future," he added. Akash Bansal, Marketing Head, Om Logistics, said, “With this project, we are looking forward to expanding our warehousing footprints." PTI NAM MKJ