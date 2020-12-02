Left Menu
Tata Motors shares close with over 2 pc gain after strong Nov vehicle sales data

Shares of Tata Motors closed the day with over 2 per cent gain on Wednesday after the firm's total vehicles sales grew 21 per cent in November. Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Shares of Tata Motors closed the day with over 2 per cent gain on Wednesday after the firm's total vehicles sales grew 21 per cent in November. The stock gained 2.14 per cent to close at Rs 183.55 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.22 per cent to Rs 187.30.

On NSE, it rose by 1.97 per cent to settle at Rs 183.30. In volume terms, 52.03 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over 8.81 crore on NSE. Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units.

The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales increased 26 per cent to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 38,057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108 per cent to 21,641 units in November, as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month.

