Guar gum trades flat in futures trade

Guar gum prices on Friday traded flat at Rs 5,745 per five quintal in futures trade. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December delivery traded flat at Rs 5,745 per five quintal with an open interest of 18,485 lots.

The contracts for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 7, or 1.12 per cent, at Rs 5,814 per five quintal as open interest stood at 38,070 lots. Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.