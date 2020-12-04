Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDB grants $161.8mn for improving Colombian social security system’s sustainability

The program is made up of a US$150 million loan that will have a repayment term of 14.7 years and a LIBOR interest rate; and a US$11.8 million of non-reimbursable resources aimed at improving access to health for the migrant population, of which US$9.6 million are contributed from the IDB migration facility and US$2.2 from the German government.

IDB | Bogota | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:21 IST
IDB grants $161.8mn for improving Colombian social security system’s sustainability
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In Colombia, the social security system has made important structural advances. However, both COVID-19 and the sociodemographic transition facing the country, present challenges that threaten its economic sustainability, and put at risk the successes achieved in coverage and financial protection.

With the objective of supporting the improvement of the Colombian social security system's sustainability, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a US$161.8 million program. These will be destined to improve the management of the total cost of services and technologies in health, as well as the efficiency and coverage of the General Social Security System; and to increase health coverage for the immigrant population.

In Colombia, the social security system has made important structural advances. However, both COVID-19 and the sociodemographic transition facing the country, present challenges that threaten its economic sustainability, and put at risk the successes achieved in coverage and financial protection. Added to this, the country faces specific challenges to its social security system, such as limited financing for new technologies; a fragmented model of care; and a flow of migrants whose health needs are being attended through the emergency system and not the insurance.

The funds will be used for three components. The first component will seek to alleviate the pressures that affect health spending for the provision of services and technologies not financed with the per capita Payment Unit without affecting the quality of service provision. The second component is a model of comprehensive territorial action that allows improving the efficiency and effective coverage of the General Social Security System. The third component is coverage for insurance and services for the immigrant population, which will provide coverage to ensure immigrants and coverage of services for the vulnerable immigrant population.

With this project it is expected to obtain savings for services and technologies not financed with the Unit of per capita payment in contributory; a number of departments/districts that are monitored for health promotion and maintenance program activities; and affiliated immigrant population.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative. The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, In the interest of putting any rumo...

FDA chief Hahn expect 20 mln Americans to be vaccinated this year

U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters on Friday it was realistic to expect that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.Hahn declined to give a specific timeli...

Former judge Arshad Malik, who convicted Nawaz Sharif in 2018, dies of COVID-19

Former accountability judge Arshad Malik has passed away in Islamabad after contracting COVID-19, his family informed on Friday. The news of Maliks demise was confirmed by his brother-in-law Waheed Javed. Javed said that Maliks condition wa...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute.More than 213,830 new cases and 2,861...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020