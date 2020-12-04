Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supply-side issues hurting inflation: RBI DG Patra

Meanwhile, Das said there is no plan to take the Wholesale Price Index-bases inflation as an anchor for determining monetary policy, and added that the central bank will continue to stick to the current Consumer Price Index-based inflation.In the remarks, which come ahead of a new framework to be adopted by the RBI on inflation targeting, Das also said the final call on this will be taken by the government, which will guide the RBI in the medium term.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:49 IST
Supply-side issues hurting inflation: RBI DG Patra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra on Friday said supply-side issues, including profit maximisation at retailers' end, are hurting the inflation situation, which has breached the central bank's comfort level in the past few months. There is a window for cooling off in prices presented by the softness in vegetable prices in winters and arrivals of the kharif or summer crop, Patra said affirming that the RBI is watchful of the demand-side issues.

Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the inflation trajectory has not panned as per the central bank's expectations and upped its target for the price rise situation in the next one year. "At current time, our assessment is that the large part of inflation pressures are emanating out of supply-side disruptions (like) at the level of retailer, very high margins being charged by the retailers and some amount of indirect taxes," Patra told reporters.

Pointing to the two points that can soften the prices, he added, "if supply side management is timely and effective, you will see the trajectory of inflation completely changing." The director general said the guidance given by the governor says the window is a chance for supply-side management which is the prime instrument to use at this juncture to produce a different trajectory of inflation. Meanwhile, Das said there is no plan to take the Wholesale Price Index-bases inflation as an anchor for determining monetary policy, and added that the central bank will continue to stick to the current Consumer Price Index-based inflation.

In the remarks, which come ahead of a new framework to be adopted by the RBI on inflation targeting, Das also said the final call on this will be taken by the government, which will guide the RBI in the medium term. The governor also said the inflation targeting, which finds a place in the RBI Act, continues to be an important aspect for the central bank.

Currently, the RBI is contract bound to get the inflation at 4 per cent as part of a medium-term framework which gets over in March 2021. The central bank has a two percentage point leeway on either side and has to explain if the price rise situation misses the 2-6 per cent level for over six months in a row. In September, the headline inflation came at 7.3 per cent and the same increased to 7.6 per cent in October. On liquidity, Patra said the Monetary Policy Committee has adopted an accommodative stance and has given a time-bound guidance on the same.

He acknowledged that excess liquidity can sow the seeds of inflation but said the RBI is keeping a careful and close watch on liquidity situation for this. On the foreign exchange strategies, Das said the RBI's function is to ensure that there is no volatility in the market and the high quantum of foreign portfolio investment and foreign direct investment flows are smoothly absorbed.

When asked if more asset quality difficulties should be expected at banks, Das said the RBI has done its internal assessments and is looking forward to the final judgement from the Supreme Court on ways to recognise the stress induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The half-yearly financial stability report (FSR) will come up with the expectations at the end of this month, Das said. The economy has rebounded better than what was expected while preparing the last FSR in March, he added.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss step up corona measures but keep ski resorts open

Switzerland allowed ski resorts to stay open for domestic tourism as the government on Friday announced some stricter measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.Ski areas will need local authority approval to operate after Dec....

1,247 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834. The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery.Bengaluru Urban toppe...

Child Rights Body summons Nayagarh DM, SP

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Friday issued summons to the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Nayagarh to appear personally before the commission in connection with the alleged kidnapping a...

India considers changing new farm laws after mass protests

Indias government is considering rolling back some parts of its agricultural reforms after they triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years, officials said on Friday.Tens of thousands of farmers were out on the streets around Delhi a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020