Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

However, industry has warned that a lack of infrastructure could hamper future sales of clean cars. The EU document estimates Europe will need 3 million public charging points and 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations by 2030, and promises a "roll-out plan with funding opportunities and requirements" next year.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:19 IST
EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

In a strategy due to be published next week, the European Commission will lay out measures to tackle the quarter of EU greenhouse gas emissions that come from the transport sector. "The EU's goal of climate neutrality by 2050 cannot be reached without introducing very ambitious measures to reduce transport's reliance on fossil fuels," the document said.

Hitting the bloc's climate targets will require "at least" 30 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030, it said. That is a huge step up from the 1.8 million electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered in Europe at the end of last year, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation. Hybrids are not zero-emission vehicles.

With countries including France and Slovenia setting out end dates for the sale of new fossil-fuel cars, Europe's low-emission vehicle sales are growing fast, and continued to increase through the coronavirus pandemic this year. However, industry has warned that a lack of infrastructure could hamper future sales of clean cars.

The EU document estimates Europe will need 3 million public charging points and 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations by 2030, and promises a "roll-out plan with funding opportunities and requirements" next year. Europe currently has about 200,000 charging points. The Commission declined to comment on the draft, which is subject to change before publication.

The EU will next year propose tighter CO2 emissions standards for cars and vans from 2025, and the draft document says they could be expanded to cover buses. The document also said Europe's high speed rail traffic should double by 2030 and triple by 2050, while zero-emissions aircraft and ships need to be market-ready by 2035.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

The National Hockey League NHL is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday. According to TSN, the league and NHL Players Association have sha...

J-K: Third phase of DDC polls register over 50 pc voter turnout

The third phase of District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday saw a voter turnout of 50.53 per cent, said State Election Commissioner KK Sharma. Stressing that a large number of people have come out to cast th...

In testing COVID times, India got record investment; world sees it as trustworthy partner: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said in the testing times of COVID-19 India got record investment, and asserted that the world sees the country as a trustworthy and promising partner. Delivering the keynote address at the IIT 2020 Gl...

Law student petitions SC for removal of protesting farmers, says they pose COVID-19 risk

A petition, filed by a law student before the Supreme Court, on Friday sought directions for immediate removal of agitating farmers from border areas of Delhi-NCR as they may pose a risk for spread of COVID-19. The petition filed by a law s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020