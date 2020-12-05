4 people killed in road accident in Nepal
A jeep veered off a mountain road in western Nepal and fell some 200 metres down the hill, killing four persons and injuring 7 othersThe jeep was en route from Simkot to Hepkakhola on Friday night when the accident occurred. Four persons were killed in the accident, police said.PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:31 IST
The jeep was en route from Simkot to Hepkakhola on Friday night when the accident occurred. Four persons were killed in the accident, police said. The injured were taken to the Humla District Hospital for treatment.