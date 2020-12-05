Left Menu
Truck hits bus in Nagpur district, 30 injured

As many as 30 factory workers were injured when the bus in which they were traveling was hit by a speeding truck in Koradi area of Nagpur district on Saturday morning, police said. They were returning from their factory after working in night shift, said a police official.

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 30 factory workers were injured when the bus in which they were traveling was hit by a speeding truck in Koradi area of Nagpur district on Saturday morning, police said. The condition of five of them was said to be critical.

The victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. They were returning from their factory after working in night shift, said a police official. All the injured were admitted to Mayo Hospital here.

The accident took place at 6 am, when the bus was heading towards Nanda Koradi. While it was taking a U-turn near Model School T- point, a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.

Koradi police have registered a case against the truck driver who fled from the spot..

