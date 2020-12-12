Left Menu
Exim Bank extends USD 448-mn line of credit to Uzbekistan

Export-Import Bank of India Exim Bank on Saturday said it has extended a USD 448-million line of credit LOC for various infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan. The LOC of USD 448 million to Uzbekistan has been extended for financing various projects in the roads and transport, water and technology and communication sectors in Uzbekistan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 12:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Saturday said it has extended a USD 448-million line of credit (LOC) for various infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan. The LOC has been extended on behalf of the Indian government, Exim Bank said in a statement.

With the signing of this LOC agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 266 LOCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Commonwealth of Independent States and the Oceania, with credit commitments of around USD 26.59 billion, available for financing exports from India, it added. The LOC of USD 448 million to Uzbekistan has been extended for financing various projects in the roads and transport, water and technology and communication sectors in Uzbekistan.

