Uday Shankar takes over as FICCI President

Uday Shankar, President of the Walt Disney Company, has taken over as FICCI President for 2020-21 from Sangita Reddy at the apex chamber's 93rd annual convention.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:20 IST
The chamber will provide inputs to the government for regaining growth momentum. Image Credit: ANI

Uday Shankar, President of the Walt Disney Company, has taken over as FICCI President for 2020-21 from Sangita Reddy at the apex chamber's 93rd annual convention. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, has been elevated as Senior Vice President of FICCI. Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd, has joined the FICCI leadership as Vice President.

Shankar said it is a huge responsibility to lead FICCI in these trying times. "2020 has been an extremely tough year for the Indian economy and industry. However, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address on Saturday, India has shown the way to the world in dealing with corona, and the economy is coming back to the track quickly."

He said this has given him immense confidence to lead the chamber in providing solutions to the issues faced by not only members but industry on the whole. "FICCI will play a lead role in providing inputs to the government and implementing the steps to regain the growth momentum and reach to an 8 to 10 per cent GDP growth trajectory quickly," said Shankar. (ANI)

