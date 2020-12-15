Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-A third of Japanese want Tokyo Games cancelled: NHK poll

Only 27% said they should go ahead as scheduled while 31% favoured another delay. According to an NHK poll in October, 40% said the Olympics should be held as planned with only 23% favouring cancellation and 25% preferring further postponement.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-12-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 07:07 IST
Olympics-A third of Japanese want Tokyo Games cancelled: NHK poll

A third of Japanese residents want the Tokyo Olympics to be scrapped amid fears that an influx of foreign arrivals may cause a further spike in COVID-19 cases, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed on Tuesday. The Japanese government and International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in March to postpone the 2020 Olympics by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the global showpiece now slated to take place from July 23-Aug. 8.

But as Japan grapples with a third wave of infections, the NHK poll, conducted from Dec. 11-13, showed 32% of respondents wanted the Summer Games to be cancelled entirely. Only 27% said they should go ahead as scheduled while 31% favoured another delay.

According to an NHK poll in October, 40% said the Olympics should be held as planned with only 23% favouring cancellation and 25% preferring further postponement. While Japan has avoided the vast number of infections and deaths seen in many other countries across the world, a recent resurgence in cases has forced the government to re-introduce steps such as requesting bars and restaurants to close early.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday suspended a much-criticised travel subsidy programme to help contain mounting case numbers as his approval rating plummets over his handling of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia says it will pursue all avenues on reports of China coal restrictions

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said any shift by China away from imports of high quality Australian coal would be a lose-lose for the environment and trading relationship. Chinese media outlets including The Global Times and Caixi...

Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 mln bail package, proclaims innocence

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, on Monday forcefully proclaimed her innocence and proposed a 28.5 million bail package in a ...

Olympics-A third of Japanese want Tokyo Games cancelled: NHK poll

A third of Japanese residents want the Tokyo Olympics to be scrapped amid fears that an influx of foreign arrivals may cause a further spike in COVID-19 cases, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed on Tuesday. The Japanese government and ...

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

Google on Monday announced that it has added a new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool that provides an additional level of information about meetings to help improve their quality.These new details are available by default when viewing an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020