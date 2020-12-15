Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bars individuals, entities from securities mkt for unauthorised investment advisory activities

In one of the interim orders related to Equity Mania Financial Advisory and its proprietor Ankit Goel, the regulator found that the entity was acting as an investment adviser without a certificate of registration from Sebi.By offering investment advice, stock tips, intra-day calls and other such services, they had collected an amount of Rs 48.52 lakh which indicates the magnitude of the prospective threat to the investors, Sebi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:48 IST
Sebi bars individuals, entities from securities mkt for unauthorised investment advisory activities

Stock market regulator has barred three individuals and two entities from the securities market for carrying out unregistered investment advisory activities. As per two separate interim orders , Equity Mania Financial Advisory and its proprietor -- Ankit Goel, Money Streets Advisory Services LLP and its partners -- Zulfiqar Ahmed and Ifteqaar have been directed to cease and desist from acting as investment advisors until further orders.

The watchdog, in two similarly-worded orders, directed them to ''immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements, representations, literatures, brochures, materials, publications... in relation to their investment advisory activity or any other unregistered activity in the securities market until further orders''. Also, they have been asked not to divert any funds raised from investors.

''If they have any open positions in any exchange traded derivative contracts, as on the date of the order, they can close out/ square off such open positions within 3 months from the date of order or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier,'' the orders passed on Monday said. In one of the interim orders related to Equity Mania Financial Advisory and its proprietor Ankit Goel, the regulator found that the entity was acting as an investment adviser without a certificate of registration from Sebi.

By offering investment advice, stock tips, intra-day calls and other such services, they had collected an amount of Rs 48.52 lakh which indicates the magnitude of the prospective threat to the investors, Sebi said. In its interim order against Money Streets Advisory Services LLP and its partners, Sebi found that Money Streets was soliciting and inducing investors to deal in securities markets on the basis of investment advice and stock tips without having the requisite registration.

Therefore, the threat of investors getting lured towards the unregistered activity of Money Streets in the securities market is still in existence and imminent, the regulator said. The amount of money, prima facie, observed to have been collected by Money Streets is Rs 92.53 lakh and the same indicates the magnitude of the prospective threat to the investors, it added. PTI AST ANU ANU

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mrs Bectors Food IPO off to flying start; subscribed 3.72 times on first day

Eliciting robust response from investors, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday and ended the day with 3.72 times subscription. After Burger King...

Spanish antibody study shows about 10% of population exposed to COVID-19

Results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 9.9 of Spains population, or about 4.7 million people, had been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday.The study found the virus prevalence had i...

Joint efforts by states vital to rev up pandemic-hit tourism: Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 PTI Greater co-operation among states by evolving mutually beneficial policies and strategies is vital to revive tourism in the country, battered by COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendra...

Indian court sends TV channel CEO to jail in ratings manipulation case

A court on Tuesday sent the chief executive of Indias fiercely nationalist and popular Republic television network to jail for 14 days, his lawyer said, after his arrest by the police in a case relating to manipulation of television ratings...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020