TAC Security on Wednesday said it has introduced a dark web threat intelligence solution, ESOF DarkSec, to help enterprises detect, measure and identify the type of data available on the dark web about their organisations. ESOF DarkSec adds to TAC's ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) platform that provides risk-based vulnerability management across the enterprise, it said in a statement. The launch is aligned with the rising number of data leaks on the dark web, which jeopardize sensitive information of government, businesses and individuals alike. The cloud-based solution helps find the size, nature, and recent update (if any) of the leaked data on the darknet. ESOF DarkSec also provides a risk score on a scale from 0 to 10, so that security teams can know the risk to the organisation on available data in the dark web from and take action to mitigate the risk, the statement said

***** IndiGo takes to the cloud with Druva * Druva Inc, a cloud data protection and management solutions provider, on Wednesday said it has helped IndiGo slash IT support calls by 90 per cent and secure thousands of devices through a migration to cloud data protection. Druva's SaaS-based data management technology offered IndiGo a single solution for protecting its sensitive aviation data and a robust disaster recovery approach to ensure minimal impact to business operations, a statement said. With features such as immediate access to all backups, powerful data governance capabilities and fast search to restore data, IndiGo's IT team is now able to focus on enhancing end-user satisfaction, it added. Managing over 150TB of data across thousands of endpoints, IndiGo's IT team recognised the criticality of data protection and the need to effectively overcome potential data loss and ransomware challenges, it said. After deploying Druva across the organisation, IndiGo employees are now able to trigger data backup and recoveries without IT intervention, eliminating the need for onsite restorations, it added. This process has helped dramatically reduce IT requests, further secure data from breaches and misuse, and has empowered IndiGo's IT team to confidently turn its focus to managing the infrastructure and connectivity across airport networks, it said

****** Network expansion this year powered exclusively by regional logistics players: Snapdeal * E-commerce major Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has grown its network with addition of 1,300 PIN codes this year, driven by more than 30 regional logistics players. Snapdeal has grown its network by expanding to additional 1,300 PIN codes in 2020 to now cover more than 27,000 PIN codes across India, a statement said. The network expansion was started in May 2020 and is powered exclusively by more than 30 regional logistics players who have expertise in serving their local markets, it added. ''The selection of regional players is a conscious one with the intent to boost the capabilities of smaller players by giving them a chance to work directly with large platforms, rather than only as sub-vendors to large logistics companies,'' it said. As part of the network integration, Snapdeal offers a technology backbone integration with the logistics partners that allows partners to track in real-time the status of parcels as they move across the network. Snapdeal is exploring deals with many more courier firms to grow its logistics network in the next year to cater to the growing e-commerce in small towns, the statement said.