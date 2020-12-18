Left Menu
Development News Edition

UEFA cancels next year's Under-17 European tournaments

UEFA canceled next years Under-17 European Championships for men and women on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns were cited about having teenagers travel on commercial flights and preparing players for the tournaments.The UEFA executive committee decided the annual under-19 tournaments will go ahead.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:46 IST
UEFA cancels next year's Under-17 European tournaments
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

UEFA canceled next year's Under-17 European Championships for men and women on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both annual soccer tournaments had been scheduled for May, with Cyprus hosting the men and the Faeroe Islands making its continental hosting debut for the women.

''The current epidemiological situation in many parts of Europe (is) making it unrealistic to hold youth competitions in the first months of 2021,'' UEFA said. Concerns were cited about having teenagers travel on commercial flights and preparing players for the tournaments.

The UEFA executive committee decided the annual under-19 tournaments will go ahead. They are scheduled for later in the European summer in Romania and Belarus.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six South Koreans die of COVID awaiting hospital beds - report

Six people suffering from COVID-19 have died in South Korea this month while waiting for hospital beds and hundreds can not get admitted as surging coronavirus infections overload the health system, officials and media said on Friday. South...

Man shot dead in UP's Mau over old enmity

The husband of a village head in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by some people on Friday apparently over an old enmity, police said. The incident took place in Baduagodam village in the Sarai Lakhansi area here, they said.Shail...

Plea against contracts awarded under Bharat Net by govt on nomination basis: HC seeks Centre reply

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and Central Vigilance Commission on a plea challenging award of contracts to Common Service Centres e-Governance Services Ltd CSC for installing wifi access points in villages acr...

Director of Indian restaurant in UK banned for tax dodge

The director of an Indian restaurant company in Brighton on the south coast of England has been banned for six years after an investigation found that he had under declared the taxes he owed to the UKs revenue department. Byron St John Swal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020