UK govt looking at compensation for scrapped travel plans, says minister

UK govt looking at compensation for scrapped travel plans, says ministerReuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:13 IST
Britain's government is looking into compensating people who have had to scrap their travel plans after new measures were put in place before Christmas to try to stem the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said.
Asked by Times radio whether the government would hand out compensation, Hancock said: "That is something that the Treasury (finance ministry) and the Department for Transport are looking at, because we understand the point that people are making."
