Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1850 hours: DEL45 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex soars 529 pts as RIL, HDFC twins shine Mumbai: Equity indices marched higher for the third session on the trot on Thursday, propelled by Reliance Industries and financial stocks, amid a positive trend in global markets on prospects of a Brexit trade deal. DCM34 BIZ-GADKARI-FASTAG FASTag to be mandatory for vehicles from Jan 1, says Gadkari New Delhi: FASTags will be mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, Union minister Nitin Gakdari said on Thursday. DCM33 BIZ-RBI-DOLLARS RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in October, buys USD 15.64 bn Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net purchaser of the US currency in October as it bought USD 15.64 billion from the spot market, data showed.

DCM30 BIZ-VODAFONE-ARBITRATION-APPEAL India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore court New Delhi: India has challenged in a Singapore court a verdict of an international arbitration tribunal that overturned its demand for Rs 22,100 crore in back taxes from Vodafone Group Plc, sources said on Thursday. DEL48 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rallies 21 paise to 73.55 per US dollar Mumbai: Climbing for the second straight session, the rupee darted up 21 paise to end at 73.55 against the US dollar on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities. DCM28 BIZ-ESIC-PAYROLL DATA ESIC scheme adds 11.75 lakh new members in October New Delhi: Around 11.75 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in October against 11.49 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

DCM14 BIZ-RBI-ECONOMY Indian economy recovering fast, growth to turn positive in Q3: RBI article Mumbai: The economy is coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic's deep abyss faster than most of the predictions, and the growth will enter positive zone in the third quarter of the current financial year, said an article on the 'state of economy' in the RBI Bulletin. MCM2 BIZ-VACCINE-AUROBINDO Aurobindo Pharma signs pact with Covaxx for COVID-19 vaccine Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Covaxx, a US-based company, have entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop, commercialise and manufacture UB-612, the first Multitope Peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, for India and UNICEF.

DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 385; silver jumps Rs 1,102 New Delhi: Gold on Thursday gained Rs 385 to Rs 49,624 per 10 gram in the national capital, reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities..