PackUniverse International Inc Expanding Operations to Ontario, Canada

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India&Ontario, Canada– Business Wire India PackUniverse International Inc. - MMIPL. has announced it will be opening its first-ever international facility in Ontario, Canada. Mr. Navjot Singh Tuteja, Director of PackUniverse International Inc. and Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade made the announcement today during the Minister’s virtual trade mission to India.

PackUniverse International Inc. will be investing $6 million in the first phase of construction to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ontario, which will create over 40 jobs over the next two years. The facility will produce integrated export & domestic packaging solutions that will help Ontario's manufacturing industry to increase its global competitiveness. The cutting-edge facility will also boost R&D for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the province.

With nearly six-decades of experience in the industry, PackUniverse specializes in consulting, designing, executing and delivering packaging solutions of heavy-duty, FMCG, Solar, Automobile, Telecom, Confectionary, Pharmaceuticals and all secondary and tertiary portfolio items reinforced with smart technology. This includes ultra-high-frequency RFID provisions with an integrated ERP & CRM tool for seamless tracking and delivery experience to the customer. The company also provides end-to-end packing and logistic solutions for manufacturers to transport their heavy, expensive equipment responsibly. Mr. Manmohan Singh is the Group Chairman of Pack Universe and MMIPL - Tuteja Group, ventured in 1995. Navjot his son is the third generation, this family-owned group starts with forestry, farming, construction, hospitality, logistics park and warehousing, wood and paper trading (imports and exports) and finance.

Currently PackUniverse – Manmohan Singh Marketing India Pvt. Ltd., the packaging offshoot of MMIPL – Tuteja group serves India with four strategically located manufacturing plants across the country. They have employed over 300 people in the last two years. PackUniverse has chosen to locate their operations in Ontario because of the province’s culturally diverse eco-system, and supportive corporate environment.

Manmohan Singh Marketing India Pvt. Ltd.- PackUniverse, The group was originated with a united mission to encourage utilisation of a sophisticated and modern approach in operations as a substitute for traditional practices, while simultaneously maintaining a sustainable cognisance in every business ecosystem. Pack Universe, supports customers to reimagine the concept of customer delight with services beyond a two-party interaction. When customers nominate Pack Universe in the company business, as a client, customers come to be a part of the network in the ecosystem that contributes to a much greater purpose of protecting the planet by choosing to designate sustainable products as predilection.

They are redefining the concept of manufacturing industry operations. Pack Universe packaging solution, nearly a six-decade long-standing company, emanates exceptional experience in the industry. They are a global player in technology-enabled integrated export & domestic packaging and logistic services. take pride in declaring that Pack Universe is an ISO and ISMP certified organisation. Pack Universe, specialise in consulting, designing, executing and delivering packaging solutions of heavy-duty, FMCG, solar, automobile, telecom, confectionery, pharmaceuticals and all secondary and tertiary portfolio items reinforced with smart technology such as ultra-high-frequency RFID provisions, integrated ERP & CRM tool for seamless tracking and delivery experience to the customer. They provide an end-to-end packing and logistic solution for manufacturers to transport their heavy, expensive equipment responsibly.

''Ontario has been a world leader in creating innovative digital technology solutions in response to the pandemic, and our first-ever, fully virtual international mission is a testament to that flexibility and ingenuity,'' said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. ''We took Ontario's Open for Business message to India, which resulted in new agreements and partnerships that will put Ontario in a position to recover and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever before.'' During this virtual mission, This meeting was attended by Ontario government Min Vic Fedeli and his team MPP Nina Tangri, MPP Deepak Anand, Kapil Malhotra - Trade Commissioner Services, Delhi along with PackUniverse director Navjot Singh and his team Tejinder Singh – Country Head, PackUniverse - USA, Dalvinder Singh – Head International Marketing & SCM, Bhavna Talwar – Group Controller. QUOTES “In whatever you pursue, it’s all about giving back to the society and environment at large and in doing so we are continuously adopting a sustainable approach toward our strategy by continuously integrating updated technology in every cycle of our execution from start to finish which serves both the purpose of society and environment “ — Mr. Manmohan Singh Tuteja, Group Chairman “Ontario is a prime destination for international investment and we are thrilled PackUniverse has chosen the province as the location for its first global facility. Ontario is home to a unique manufacturing ecosystem with a highly skilled workforce and competitive business costs. Strategic investments like this highlight the importance of the Ontario-India partnership to strengthen our respective economies.

— Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Website - www.packuniverse.com To View the Video Click on the Link Below: PackUniverse Expands in Canada PWR PWR.