S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it will no longer remove ADR stocks of China Mobile Ltd , China Telecom Corporation Ltd and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , which were previously to be deleted prior to the open on Jan. 7.

The deletions are being cancelled after an announcement from the New York Stock Exchange that they will no longer be delisted, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

