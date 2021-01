BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says To Resume Flight Services From Hong Kong To London Heathrow From Jan 12

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS - TO RESUME FLIGHT SERVICES FROM HONG KONG TO LONDON HEATHROW FROM JAN 12

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS- ALL FLIGHTS DEPARTING FROM UK TO HONG KONG WILL CONTINUE TO BE SUSPENDED UNTIL 25 JANUARY * CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS - FLIGHTS FROM HONG KONG TO LONDON HEATHROW & MANCHESTER CANCELLED UNTIL 10 JAN

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS - SCHEDULED FLIGHT TO MANCHESTER ON 15 JAN IS ALSO CANCELLED Source text: https://news.cathaypacific.com/cathay-pacific-resuming-flights-to-london-heathrow Further company coverage: