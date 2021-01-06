Left Menu
Development News Edition

Press Note 3 tweak has govt sitting on 150 PE/VC applications from China, HK: Report

Since the changes were effected in April 2020 to the PN3 regarding foreign direct investment, more than 150 applications from ChineseHong Kong entities seeking investments have been pending, according to the report by law firm Khaitan Co. As per data from Venture Intelligence, a Chennai-based firm which tracks financial transactions and valuation of private companies, such investments from China and Hong Kong have fallen by a full 72 per cent to USD 952 million in 2020 from USD 3.4 billion in 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:19 IST
Press Note 3 tweak has govt sitting on 150 PE/VC applications from China, HK: Report

Since the Centre tightened the Press Note 3 norms in April last, as many as 150 private equity/venture capital investment applications from China and Hong Kong are pending with the government, starving the country's startup ecosystem of funds, says a report. The Press Note 3 (PN3) changes were effected in April, restricting foreign direct investment from countries that share land borders with India. Analysts are of the view that the move was primarily aimed at China as lots of private funds were investing billions into domestic companies. The lack of clarity on what constitutes 'beneficial ownership' as defined in the new PN3 has also led to the steep decline in PE/VC investments from China and Hong Kong. ''Since the changes were effected in April 2020 to the PN3 regarding foreign direct investment, more than 150 applications from Chinese/Hong Kong entities seeking investments have been pending,'' according to the report by law firm Khaitan & Co. As per data from Venture Intelligence, a Chennai-based firm which tracks financial transactions and valuation of private companies, such investments from China and Hong Kong have fallen by a full 72 per cent to USD 952 million in 2020 from USD 3.4 billion in 2019. The countries that share land borders with India are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan. Before the April changes to PN3, only entities from Pakistan and Bangladesh needed prior government nod for investments. Khaitan & Co Partner Rabindra Jhunjhunwala told PTI that while the government's intent is to ''curb opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of domestic companies due to the pandemic, the primary target seems to be China.'' The PN3 changes are seen as retaliatory measures to put economic pressure on Beijing, he said, pointing to the December 17 changes effected in telecom gear procurement norms as well as ban on around 200 Chinese apps, including TikTok and PUBG. The new PN3 guidelines state that an entity of a country that shares a land border with India can invest only under the government approval route. Such proposals also need permission from the Union home ministry. The guidelines also cover the beneficial owner of an investment who is located in any such country and also its citizens. The note, however, does not define the term ''beneficial owner'' leading to the confusion and thus the pending applications. Investments that have Chinese, Taiwanese, Hong Kong, and Macau beneficial ownership now need government nod in advance, irrespective of the quantum of investment. Since the past few years, technology and internet businesses have been the chief beneficiaries of PE/VC investments from China, apart from financials and pharma, according to the Khiatan & Co note. However, despite the pandemic and a massive drop from China, PE/VC inflows hit a record USD 39.2 billion across 814 deals in 2020, according to data from Venture Intelligence. Of this, as much as USD 27.3 billion was invested in Reliance Retail and Jio. According to Arun Natarajan, founder of Venture Intelligence, geo-political compulsions, which led to marked slowing down of investments from Chinese investors into domestic companies, was another ecosystem altering feature of 2020. Investments from China and Hong Kong, which have been two key sources of PE/VC funds into the startups ecosystem till 2019, declined 72 per cent to USD 952 million in 2020 from USD3.4 billion in the previous year. While investments from mainland China have fallen 64 per cent to USD 377 million, those from Hong Kong have plunged 75 per cent to USD 575 million in 2020, as per the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WikiLeaks' Assange denied bail by London court over risk he might abscond again

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British judge who said he might flee justice while the United States tries again to secure his extradition, a decade after he enraged Washington by publishing troves of secr...

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi being interrogated: Pak official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is being interrogated by Pakistans counter terrorism authorities in Punjab province, an official said on Wednesday, four days after his arrest. UN p...

Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams to avian influenza-hit districts of Kerala, Haryana

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday it has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to avian influenza-affected Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala, and Panchkula district of Haryana. On Monday, avian influenza H5N8 in samples of du...

India will put off-field drama aside and hit the ground running at SCG, says Jaffer

On the eve of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will be charged up to put the off-field drama aside and focus on the game. Recently, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021