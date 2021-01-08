Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy sheds jobs in December; unemployment rate at 6.7%

Despite the labor market weakness, the economy is unlikely to fall back into recession, with a backstop of nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief approved by the government last week. More fiscal stimulus is expected now that the Democrats have gained control of Senate, boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:05 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy sheds jobs in December; unemployment rate at 6.7%

The U.S. economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December as the country buckled under an onslaught of COVID-19 infections, suggesting a significant loss of momentum that could temporarily stall the recovery from the pandemic. Nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for November was revised up to show 336,000 jobs added instead of 245,000 as previously reported. That was the first decline in payrolls since April. The economy has recovered just over half of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April.

The unemployment rate was at 6.7% in December. Despite the labor market weakness, the economy is unlikely to fall back into recession, with a backstop of nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief approved by the government last week.

More fiscal stimulus is expected now that the Democrats have gained control of Senate, boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Congress on Thursday formally certified Biden's election victory hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. There is also optimism that the roll out of coronavirus vaccines will be better coordinated under the Biden administration. COVID-19 cases in the United States have jumped to more than 21 million, with the death toll exceeding 356,000 since the virus first emerged in China in late 2019, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still, the employment report joined a raft of other weak data on consumer confidence and spending in underscoring the virus' brutal impact on the economy, which plunged into recession in February. "The economy will be on the soft side for the next several months, but with fiscal support and vaccines, the economy should kick into higher gear by summer," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The economy is believed to have expanded at around a 5% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, with the bulk of the rise in gross domestic product seen coming from inventory investment. It grew at a historic 33.4% pace in the third quarter after shrinking at a 31.4% rate in the April-June period, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M&M shares gain 3.5 pc as co hikes prices of personal, commercial vehicles

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday gained 3.5 per cent after the company announced hike in prices of its various personal and commercial vehicles.The stock closed at Rs 770.50, a gain of 3.51 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumpe...

HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Mumbai civic body to respond to a PIL filed by aBJP MLA alleging compromise on standards in the procurement ofmedicines at hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.MLA Ashish Shelar also alleged in th...

Air 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, 'poor' in Faridabad

The average air quality plunged to very poor levels in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, poor in Noida and Faridabad while stayed moderate in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Thursday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM...

India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

India on Friday urged the members of the World Trade Organization WTO to work on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding for food security purposes.Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021