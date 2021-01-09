First flight from UK at 4am on Jan10, necessary arrangements in place to test returnees:Karnataka minister

Left Menu
With resumption of passengerflights from the UK to India and the first flight to Bengaluruscheduled early on January 10, Karnataka Health MinisterK Sudhakar on Saturday said all travellers will have toundergo RT-PCR test on arrival, and necessary arrangements arein place.The first flight from the UK is at around 4am is inwhich the passengers will be coming to Bengaluru.

With resumption of passengerflights from the UK to India and the first flight to Bengaluruscheduled early on January 10, Karnataka Health MinisterK Sudhakar on Saturday said all travellers will have toundergo RT-PCR test on arrival, and necessary arrangements arein place.

''The first flight from the UK is at around 4am is inwhich the passengers will be coming to Bengaluru. According toairport officials, it will be a full flight with about 330passengers.Even if they have got a report (COVID negative)from there, according to guidelines they will have tomandatorily undergo RT-PCR test on arrival,'' Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the KempegowdaInternational Airport in the city to review the preparations,he said all the necessary arrangements have been put in placeby the airport and health department officials.

''It will take three to four hours for the RT-PCRtest reports to come, once the report comes negative they willbe allowed to go out,'' he said.

India had suspended all passenger flights betweenthe UK and India from December 23 to January 7 as a newvariant of coronavirus emerged there.

The minister said, all the measures mentioned in theguidelines will be followed strictly including quarantiningand officials have been given instructions in this regard.

''Those who test positive will be shifted todesignated hospitals for treatment,'' he said.

According to the guidelines those who are foundnegative on testing with RT-PCR at the airport would beadvised quarantine at home for 14 days and regularly followedup by state authorities concerned.

He said for passengers coming from other countriesthey should be also carrying COVID negative report withmandatory RT-PCR test done 72 hours before.

''They are being allowed to go out after gatheringdetails of their stay.. if some one comes without report, weare collecting samples and testing here,'' he added.PTI KSU BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

