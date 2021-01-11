Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet secures new five-year $1.87 bln loan with UK guarantee

Other companies hit by COVID-19 travel restrictions, including Britain's Rolls-Royce and British Airways, owned by IAG, have also used UK Export Finance guarantees. EasyJet said repaying its shorter term debt would "free up" a number of aircraft assets further strengthening its balance sheet.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:07 IST
EasyJet secures new five-year $1.87 bln loan with UK guarantee
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British airline easyJet boosted its liquidity through a new five-year loan facility of $1.87 billion, backed by a partial guarantee from Britain, helping to ease concerns about its finances as the pandemic continues to stop travel.

Like most European airlines, cash-strapped easyJet had been hoping to be gearing up for a recovery this spring, but with Britain, its biggest market, back in lockdown, flying is expected to stay at minimal levels for several more months. EasyJet said the new loan facility improved its debt maturity profile and it planned to repay and cancel the full drawn revolving credit facility of $500 million and term loans of about 400 million pounds ($540 million) in the first quarter.

To survive the pandemic so far, easyJet has axed 4,500 staff, tapped shareholders for cash, and sold dozens of its aircraft, and it did not rule out further action in its statement on Monday. "easyJet will continue to review its liquidity position on a regular basis and will continue to assess further funding opportunities, should the need arise," the airline said.

The new $1.87 billion loan was underwritten by a syndicate of banks and backed by guarantees provided by a scheme from Britain's UK Export Finance, which includes some restrictions around future dividend payments. Other companies hit by COVID-19 travel restrictions, including Britain's Rolls-Royce and British Airways, owned by IAG, have also used UK Export Finance guarantees.

EasyJet said repaying its shorter term debt would "free up" a number of aircraft assets further strengthening its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan records 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

A day after Pakistan crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases, the country recorded as many as 1,877 fresh cases and 32 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update released by the National Command and Op...

Naledi Pandor to discuss major issues with Algerian counterpart

Bilateral, continental and international issues will be the subject of discussions between International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor and her Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.Minister Pandor is due to host Boukad...

Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive: Officials

Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- h...

J-K: Rise in temp gives Srinagar residents respite from intense cold

There was some respite for residents of Srinagar from intense cold as minimum temperatures rose at most places in Kashmir on Monday, officials said.Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 0.2 degr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021