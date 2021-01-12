Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur completes urban local bodies reforms; gets nod for Rs 75 cr addl borrowing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:26 IST
Manipur completes urban local bodies reforms; gets nod for Rs 75 cr addl borrowing

Manipur has become the fourth state to complete urban local bodies reforms and consequently received the Union Finance Ministry's approval for additional borrowing of Rs 75 crore.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana are other three states which have undertaken 'Urban Local Bodies (ULB)' reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

With the completion of the reform, Manipur has become eligible to mobilise additional financial resources of Rs 75 crore through open market borrowings, and permission for the same was issued by the Department of Expenditure on January 11, 2021, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

On completion of the urban local body reforms, the three states have been granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 7,481 crore, it said.

Reforms in the urban local bodies and urban utilities are aimed at financial strengthening of ULBs (Urban Local Bodies) in a state and to enable them to provide better public health and sanitation services. Also, economically-rejuvenated ULBs will be able to create a good civic infrastructure, the statement added.

The reforms stipulated include the state concerned notifying floor rates of property tax in ULBs - which are in consonance with the prevailing circle rates, and floor rates of user charges in respect of the provision of water supply, drainage and sewerage that reflect current costs or past inflation.

In view of the resource required to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government on May 17, 2020, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package enhanced the borrowing limit of states by 2 per cent of their gross state domestic product (GSDP).

Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the states, the statement said, adding that the states get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25 per cent of GSDP on completion of reforms in each sector.

The four citizen-centric areas identified for reforms were the implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, ease of doing business reform, ULB/utility reforms and power sector reforms, the ministry said.

So far, 10 states have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card System, 7 states have done ease of doing business reforms, and 4 states have done local body reforms.

Total additional borrowing permission issued so far to the states that have done the reforms stands at Rs 54,265 crore, as per the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia terminates manager of labour office over irregularities in registration of workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at northwest Delhi Labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager on detection of irregularities in registration of construction workers.After receiving complai...

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but it's ''sarvamanya'' (acceptable to all): MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI.

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but its sarvamanya acceptable to all MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI....

Members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions

Agitating farmer unions Tuesday disapproved of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to break the deadlock over the acts and said they will continue their protest against the three legislations.Addressing a press conference at Singhu...

Brazil environmental fines fall 20% as deforestation soars

Brazils main environmental enforcement agency, Ibama, handed out 20 fewer fines in 2020, a Brazilian non-profit factchecking initiative said on Tuesday, as the government rolls back conservation efforts and Amazon deforestation skyrockets. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021