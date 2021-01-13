Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police steps up security ahead of nationwide COVID vaccine roll-out

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:39 IST
Delhi Police steps up security ahead of nationwide COVID vaccine roll-out
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week, officials said on Tuesday.

The first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday amid high security, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Operations and Licensing) Muktesh Chander said the security force ensured smooth transportation of vaccines from the airport to RGSSH where adequate police arrangements have been made.

Similarly, he said, when the vaccines will be distributed, they will be escorted smoothly to the designated places.

''When the vaccines will be distributed, we will ensure adequate security arrangements. They will be escorted smoothly and necessary security arrangements will be made at the 89 vaccination centres in Delhi,'' Chander said.

The officer said the city police escorted a vehicle carrying the coronavirus vaccines to Karnal till the border from where the Haryana Police took over. A SpiceJet flight carrying the vials landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination roll-out exercise. The Delhi Traffic Police also said that it ensured smooth movement of the vehicles carrying the vaccines.

Adequate police arrangements have been made at the vaccine storage sites, and PCR vans will also cover these units in their patrolling plans, police said.

The police control room has also been directed to respond promptly to calls from cold storage points and vaccination sites, and immediately pass on the information to PCR vans, local police, traffic police and any other agency, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said, ''We have deployed security personnel at the storage area of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.'' According to officials, a three-layer security – CCTV cameras, Delhi Police and hospital's own security staff – is in place around the storage facility at RGSSH.

From RGSSH, the vaccine will be transported in a special vehicle under heavy security to the vaccination centres, they said. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Sadarjung Hospital, LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Apollo Hospitals and Max Hospital will be among the vaccination centres in the national capital. PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India, Arab League vow to deepen cooperation in counter terrorism

India and Arab League states on Tuesday vowed to boost trade and investment, and also stressed the need for deepening cooperation in combating terrorism as well as in ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.The third Senior Off...

Delhi Police arrests wanted criminal, arms seized

The Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal who allegedly killed a rival gang member in a shootout in the posh Gomti Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh last week, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Kanhaiya Vishwakar...

French health ministry reports 19,753 new coronavirus infections over past 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 19,753 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, up from Mondays 3,582. Frances cumulative total of cases stands at 2,806,590, the sixth-highest in the world.The COVID-19 death toll wa...

Delhi Police steps up security ahead of nationwide COVID vaccine roll-out

The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week, officials said on Tuesday.The first batch of Covis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021