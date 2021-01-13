Tata Elxsi shares zoom 15 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Elxsi on Wednesday jumped nearly 15 per cent after the firm's net profit increased 39.5 per cent for the December 2020 quarter.

The stock zoomed 14.41 per cent to close at Rs 2.376.40 on BSE. During the day, it gained 16.70 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 2,424.

On NSE, it climbed 14.91 per cent to close at Rs 2,398.95.

In volume terms, 2.96 lakh shares were traded at BSE and 53 lakh at NSE. The company on Tuesday said its net profit increased 39.5 per cent to Rs 105.2 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 75.4 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 12.7 per cent to Rs 477.1 crore for the said quarter from Rs 423.4 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

