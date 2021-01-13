Puravankara Brings 'WorldHome Collection', its Ultra-luxury Line of Homes to Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Puravankara Limited, one of India's largest and reputed residential builders, introduced its Ultra luxury residential 'WorldHome Collection' segment in Bangalore, in late 2019. It aligns to its endeavour for creating architectural marvels on Indian realty map. With the tremendous success of its new residential line, the Group is now bringing the same experience of Ultra-luxury homes for the people of Chennai. Puravankara has always stayed ahead of the curve, introducing new concepts in the residential space or being responsive to its customers' changing housing needs. This constant congregation of ideas gave birth to the concept of a niche brand, an identity and a holistic experience - 'WorldHome Collection', redefining the definition of luxury.

WorldHome Collection is the new range of Ultra Luxury homes by Puravankara Limited. The niche brand offers sustainable, futuristic and exclusive homes designed by world-renowned architects. 'WorldHome Collection' focuses on sensibility and sophistication, which are the key decision-making factors amongst our discerning customers while buying a home. The six essential elements which elevate a project to WorldHome Collection are: * Integrated Planning

* Experiences beyond amenities * Technology for an integrated living

* Partnering with the best * Luxury and craftsmanship

* Sustainability and environment consciousness In Chennai the company is launching the concept through its ambitious project Purva Sommerset House, coming up in one of the most prime locations Guindy. The project is targeted at a niche demographic, to provide sustainable, futuristic and exclusive homes.

Abhishek Kapoor, COO Puravankara Ltd., speaking on this occasion, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of 'WorldHome Collection' in the city of Chennai. Our Ultra-luxury homes have changed the definition of luxury living in the residential segment. It offers the best of best amenities and services in the luxury living space with curated holistic experience driven by the state of the art technology." He further added, "Bringing 'WorldHome Collection' to Chennai shows our commitment for the Chennai market and its people. With the realty market settling down the residential market in Chennai is also showing encouraging sign of recovery. Being one of the key metropolis cities in Southern India, the market is bound to soon ride on an upward moving growth curve. We are quite optimistic about the city's realty growth and are geared towards our exciting launch pipeline, and bringing disruptive innovation to the Chennai residential market."

Purva Sommerset is coming up in one of the most prime locations Guindy in Chennai. The project overlooks the Guindy Race Course and situated near the Guindy National Park. This ultra-luxury project offers premium 3 BHK, 4 BHK and 5 BHK homes to buyers and consists of 181 units. The world-renowned architect Hadi Teherani is designing this project's facade. Its design focuses on creating an international and timeless architectural statement taking inspiration from traditional design elements of Tamil Nadu and global design trends creating a unique solution.

Apart from the all high-end regular features and amenities along with the intelligent home, the projects will also be offering innovative features like specialised clubhouse with more oxygen and purified water straight from the kitchen tap. Puravankara Limited is a leading real estate conglomerate, with PAN India presence. In the last four decades (45 years), the company has established two distinct and successful brands. The flagship brand Puravankara caters to the premium end of the spectrum, while Provident Housing Ltd. is positioned in the premium affordable segment. The company has 40 msft of projects which are completed and delivered; around 20 msft of projects are under development. Currently, the total land asset of the company is nearing 70 msft.

