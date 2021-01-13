'Sustainable approach' needed after N. Ireland Brexit grace period - Gove

'Sustainable approach' needed after N. Ireland Brexit grace period - GoveReuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:44 IST
Sustainable measures need to be put in place to allow unhindered transport of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland once a grace period finishes at the end of March, British cabinet minister Michael Gove told parliament on Wednesday.
"We need to make sure that we have a sustainable approach for the end of the grace period at the end of March," Gove said.
Britain's major supermarkets said on Wednesday that "urgent intervention" was needed to prevent significant disruption to Northern Ireland food supplies in the coming months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Great Britain
- British
- Michael Gove
- Northern Ireland
- Britain
- Gove
ALSO READ
Chile records first case of British variant of coronavirus - health ministry
AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science' - Johnson
Russia bars more British citizens from entry over Navalny sanctions
France praises nationality bid by British leader's dad
British family doctors criticise change of plan on vaccine boosters