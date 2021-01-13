'Sustainable approach' needed after N. Ireland Brexit grace period - Gove

Sustainable measures need to be put in place to allow unhindered transport of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland once a grace period finishes at the end of March, British cabinet minister Michael Gove told parliament on Wednesday.

"We need to make sure that we have a sustainable approach for the end of the grace period at the end of March," Gove said.

Britain's major supermarkets said on Wednesday that "urgent intervention" was needed to prevent significant disruption to Northern Ireland food supplies in the coming months.

