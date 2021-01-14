Left Menu
J-K LG launches call centre for devotees of Vaishno Devi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:49 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a hi-tech, round-the-clock call centre for devotees at Katra, the basecamp of Vaishno Devi shrine.

He termed the call centre as yet another initiative of the shrine board towards optimum utilization of available technologies for larger facilitation of the pilgrims.

The LG said that the facility will be of immense help to devotees worldwide as their queries and grievances regarding the pilgrimage will be addressed on a real-time basis.

Sinha observed that the initiative is aimed at providing much needed assistance to the pilgrims to plan their visit to the shrine, keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, yatra status, availability of helicopter services, battery operated vehicles, among others.

The devotees can enquire about booking and other facilities made available by the shrine board or for any emergency and any medical help during the yatra, he added.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board chief executive officer Ramesh Kumar briefed the LG about the salient features of the call centre and the services provided by it.

The Call Centre has SMS, outbound services and e-mail services for the convenience of the devotees, he said.

This facility will remain operational round-the-clock and will have six work centres at a time initially, which will be later extended up to 30, with Primary Rate Interface (PRI) line of BSNL having the telephone number 01991-234804.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

