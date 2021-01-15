Left Menu
EU trade official seeks tariff suspension to ease aircraft subsidy dispute

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:10 IST
The European Union hopes to engage quickly with the Biden administration to resolve the long-running Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute within six months, but wants to see both sides suspend their punitive tariffs, a senior EU trade official said on Friday.

EU Director General for Trade Sabine Weyand told an online event held by the Center for Strategic and International studies that such a suspension would create space for productive negotiations to settle the dispute.

