UAE lowers age requirement for COVID-19 vaccines to 16
The United Arab Emirates has lowered the minimum age requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to 16, from 18 previously, the ministry of health said on Sunday. The statement carried by the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority did not specify which vaccine the new minimum age applied to.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:09 IST
The United Arab Emirates has lowered the minimum age requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to 16, from 18 previously, the ministry of health said on Sunday. The UAE, made of up seven emirates, is offering all residents and citizens free of charge a vaccine manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.
The emirate of Dubai alone is offering citizens and residents the choice of either the Sinopharm or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The statement carried by the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority did not specify which vaccine the new minimum age applied to. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TRF overground worker arrested in J-K's Baramulla, Chinese grenades recovered
Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases
Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine "real and valid"-media
2 Chinese among 4 held for running instant loan app
Chinese firm gets contract for construction of underground stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS project