PTI | Surat | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:03 IST
14 migrant workers, baby girl crushed to death by truck in Guj

Thirteen migrant labourers and ayear-old-girl from Rajasthan who were sleeping by the roadsidein Gujarat's Surat district were among 15 dead after a dumpertruck ran over them on Tuesday, police said.

Those killed include eight women and a migrant workerfrom Madhya Pradesh, police said. While 12 of them died on thespot, three died during treatment at a hospital, police added.

Except for the 19-year-old worker from Madhya Pradesh,all the other deceased were from villages in Banswara districtin south Rajasthan, police said.

The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60km from Surat, police said. The truck driver, who apparentlylost control over the vehicle after hitting a sugarcane ladentractor, has been booked under sections of the IPC and MotorVehicles Act, police said.

The truck driver and the vehicle's 'cleaner' were alsoinjured in the accident and are being treated at a hospital.

The truck ran over the migrant construction workers onthe Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight, Surat SP Usha Radasaid.

The truck driver lost control over his vehicle afterdashing against the tractor and veered off the road onto thepavement where the workers were sleeping, she said.

''The truck was on its way to Mandvi from Kim. Thedriver lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcanehanging out of the tractor trolley coming from the oppositedirection.

''The truck's front window pane shattered on impact,which blocked the driver's vision. The truck then veered offthe road and crashed into the sleeping labourers,'' she said.

Three workers injured in the tragedy are being treatedin a nearby hospital, the police official said.

The deceased were identfied as Rahul Mahida (19),Manisha Mahida (19), Vanita Mahida (17), Sangeeta Vasunia(27), Champa Panda (16), Naresh Panda (25), Rajila Mahida(25), Vikesh Mahida (27), Shakan Vasunia (21), Mukesh Mahida(25), Lila Mahida (22), Anita Mahida (40), Dilip Vasania (20),Shobha Vasania (23) and one-year-old girl Tejal Mahida.

Except Rahul Mahida, a native of Madhya Pradesh, allother victims were from Rajasthan, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ex-gratiaof Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fundwould be given to the next of kin of each person killed in theaccident and Rs 50,000 would be given to each injured.

''The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat istragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Prayingthat the injured recover at the earliest,'' the PMO tweeted,quoting Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also announcedcompensation of Rs two lakh to the kin of each deceased.

