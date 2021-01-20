Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK finance sector revives, cuts staff, reviews office space -survey

Firms expect business volumes to grow at a slightly quicker rate in the first three months of 2021, the survey said. They also expect to cut headcount further this year, with remote working prompting them to consider redefining, reconfiguring or cutting existing office space.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 05:31 IST
UK finance sector revives, cuts staff, reviews office space -survey

Business volumes in UK financial services grew for the first time in two years during the final quarter of 2020 when firms shed staff and remote working in the pandemic spurred reviews of office space, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The latest Financial Services Survey published by employers' body CBI and compiled by consultants PwC, was completed before a third lockdown was introduced in England from January. "Unfortunately, the health and economic picture has sadly deteriorated since with restrictions tightening again," said Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the CBI.

A trade deal with the European Union came into effect on Jan. 1 but does not cover financial services, which is being handled separately by Brussels under its "equivalence" system. The EU was the City of London's biggest customer.

"Meanwhile, work must continue on using existing pathways with the UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement to reach better outcomes for the financial services, particularly on equivalence," Newton-Smith said. Firms expect business volumes to grow at a slightly quicker rate in the first three months of 2021, the survey said.

They also expect to cut headcount further this year, with remote working prompting them to consider redefining, reconfiguring or cutting existing office space. Many financial firms in London have opened hubs in the EU as they don't expect the bloc to grant much direct access under equivalence.

Consultants EY has said that over 7,500 financial jobs have already left Britain for the EU. "More work is yet to be done on the movement of people into roles in the EU and the migration of client contacts," the survey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken says U.S. plans full review of approach to North Korea

President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday the incoming administration planned a full review of the U.S. approach to North Korea to look at ways to increase pressure on the country to come to ...

Biden returns to Washington DC to be sworn in as the 46th US President

Four years after he left the Beltway for his hometown in Delaware, Joe Biden returned to Washington DC a day before his swearing-in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday with the message of unity and the enormous task of h...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- MGM walks away from Ladbrokes owner Entain 1after failed 8 bln pounds bid httpson.ft.com3qA4Y...

China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 118 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 19, down from 118 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 88 of the new cases were local infections. The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021