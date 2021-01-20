Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIEO urges govt to extend incentives to R&D services sector to boost exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:16 IST
FIEO urges govt to extend incentives to R&D services sector to boost exports

Apex exporters body FIEO has urged the government to provide incentives and the right infrastructure to the R&D services sector to boost its exports.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf also appealed to states to come forward and support this specialised sector as it holds huge opportunities for exports.

''Saraf requested the government to incentivise the R&D services exports through schemes like SEIS (services exports from India scheme), enable the right infrastructure and ecosystem in the country, provide right regulatory regime, streamline taxation, to provide encouragement and ensure growth of the sector and also provide a level playing field in the international market,'' FIEO said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that R&D is extremely important to change the profile of India's exports to put more focus on high technology outbound shipments.

Saraf said this at the first roundtable on the 'Promotion of R&D Services Exports from the country'.

Speaking at the function, Prof K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said R&D exports are more relevant than ever.

He added that the attention of policymakers so far has been on high-tech merchandise exports as a country's engagement in high technology exports reflects the sophistication of its economy, level of productivity and future capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Smith released as Sanju Samson named RR captain, Raina retained by CSK

Sanju Samson replaced Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain after the Australian batsman and some other under-performing stars were released by their respective IPL franchises even as Chennai Super Kings retained veteran Suresh Raina for ...

Bakshi sisters Jahanvi and Hitaashee in spotlight in 2nd leg of WPGT

The Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, took centre stage on the first day of the second leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour, as they occupied the top two spots here on Wednesday.Jahanvi, still looking for her first professional win, ca...

Indian man jailed for nine months in Singapore for molesting pregnant woman

A 26-year-old Indian painter in Singapore was sentenced to nine months in prison on Wednesday for molesting a pregnant woman after following her to a lift lobby, according to a media report.Kota Durga Prasad molested the three-month pregnan...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Heres how world leaders are reacting to Democrat Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday. Biden is to be sworn in as U.S. president shortly after noon 1700 GMT, taking over from Republican Donald Trump. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021