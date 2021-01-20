Karnataka most innovative state for 2nd time: NITI Aayog

Karnataka tops as the mostinnovative state in the country for the second time inoffering a conducive environment for innovation andperformance parameters, according to NITI Aayogs IndiaInnovation Index 2020 rankings.

The index is based on innovation, enablers, humancapital, investment, knowledge workers, business environment,safety and legal environment, performance, knowledge output,and knowledge diffusion, state's Industries department saidin a press release.

The rankings, released by the federal policy think-tank onWednesday, show that Karnataka had retained its position fromlast year when they were first published, the release said.

Maharashtra is ranked second while Tamil Nadu is in thirdposition, it said.

Telangana has stayed in fourth place while Kerala has beenranked the fifth, the release said.

''The state (Karnataka) is taking strong measures to buildthe economy and support economic activities. The recent NITIAayog 2020 Innovation Index is a clear testimony to ourcollective efforts,'' state's Industries Minister JagadishShettar said.

This has been possible due to the availability of qualityhuman resources, reputed higher educational institutions, anda significant thrust on research and development aided by apro-active administration and conducive investment climate,he said.

Further, Shettar said, Karnataka is one of leadingindustrialised states in the country and has been successfulin providing the needed economic and social infrastructurefor investment, industries, and business to the investors.

The state offers a policy-driven eco system for industriesand is characterised by responsive and industry-friendlyadministration, business and policy continuity, he added.

Overall, India Innovation Index 2020 framework consists of36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) andfour composite indicators.

The list of composite indicators in the framework: ease ofdoing business ranking, cluster strength, publications andcitations, the release said.

