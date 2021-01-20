Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,282-cr Ratle hydroelectric project in J&K: Lieutenant Guv

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:02 IST
Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,282-cr Ratle hydroelectric project in J&K: Lieutenant Guv
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Union Cabinet has approved the long-pending 850-megawatt Ratle hydroelectric project to be built at a cost of Rs 5,282 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

He said the central government is also supporting the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by providing a grant of Rs 776.44 crore for an equity contribution of 49 per cent in Ratle project.

Sinha on Wednesday held a press conference to announce the approval of Ratle hydroelectric project cleared by the Union Cabinet Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming it as a historical decision for making J&K a power-surplus UT, Sinha thanked Modi for approving the project.

Sinha added that Jammu & Kashmir was deprived of this mega project for so long, as the previous regimes were scared to move ahead due to Pakistan's threats of going to the International Court of Arbitration, and making representation in the World Bank.

''But, today, the nation is under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking bold decisions for the welfare of the people of J&K and has ensured that this project sees the light of the day, besides also providing equity contribution support to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,'' LG said.

The L-G said J&K is witnessing unprecedented growth and development in every sector and government is unlocking J&K's potential to be self-reliant in the energy sector.

Sinha said apart from making J&K energy-sufficient, the project will generate 4,000 jobs in J&K, directly or indirectly. ''In addition, the Kwar project (540 MW) has been decided to be taken up. This will result in an investment of Rs 4,264 crore and create more than 2,000 jobs in the UT'' The Lt governor observed that four more projects — Kirthai-II (930 MW), Sawalkot (1,856 MW), Uri-I stage-II (240 MW) and Dulhasti stage-II (258 MW) — involving an investment of Rs 31,000 crore have also been decided to be taken up for construction.

''These projects, together with the two ongoing projects of Pakaldul (1000 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) on the Chenab river and its tributaries will result in an investment of about Rs 52,821 crore and create more than 12,000 jobs in the Union Territory,'' he added.

To train local people, the Ministry of Power and Ministry of Skill Development propose to set up training centres near the project sites in collaboration with NHPC Ltd, so that they can be employed in the projects, he said.

Sinha said the Ratle hydroelectric project shall be commissioned within 60 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least three people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a ...

Pope tells Biden he prays God will guide reconciliation in U.S.

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world. In a message sent shortly after the second Catholi...

R-Day: Traffic diversion from Noida for heavy vehicles on Jan 22-23, 25-26

Route diversions will be in place on January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy goods carriers on roads leading from Noida to Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said on Wednesday.The diversions will be put in place in view of full ...

On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus

In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trumps policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that will reverse his predecessors orders on immigration, climate change and handling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021