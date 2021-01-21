Melorra opens 3 physical jewellery outlets in Delhi

Left Menu
Online jewellery startup Melorra on Thursday launched three brick-and-mortar outlets in the national capital and plans to open over 250 stores pan-India in the coming months.The three new outlets are located at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj and at DLF Avenue, Saket in the national capital.Speaking about this, Melorra Founder and CEO Saroja Yeramilli said, We are happy to bring the Melorra experience centres to our customers in DelhiNCR.

Online jewellery startup Melorra on Thursday launched three brick-and-mortar outlets in the national capital and plans to open over 250 stores pan-India in the coming months.

The three new outlets are located at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj and at DLF Avenue, Saket in the national capital.

Speaking about this, Melorra Founder and CEO Saroja Yeramilli said, "We are happy to bring the Melorra experience centres to our customers in Delhi/NCR. The city is a key market for us, an important reason why our seamless, customer-in-control experience will add value here.'' Among the 2,000 towns, about 10 per cent of the online orders received are from Delhi and 15 per cent from NCR. This is a key market for Melorra given that it's the capital city and also a prominent hub for jewellery retail, Melorra said in a statement.

The launch was attended by Sid Talwar, co-founder and Partner at Lightbox, bollywood actress and model Gul Panag, renowned singer Shibani Kashyap and fashion and beauty influencer Roshni Bhatia, it added.

The Bengaluru-based online jewellery firm started its operation in 2006 and has delivered its products to over 2,000 towns in the country. The startup firm has raised funds to the tune of USD 12.50 million so far.

