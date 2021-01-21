Left Menu
Markets in parts of Srinagar observe shutdown to mark Gaw Kadal incident anniversary

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:46 IST
Markets in parts of Srinagar city on Monday observed a complete shutdown to mark the anniversary of the 1990 Gaw Kadal incident, officials said.

Shops and business establishments in Gaw Kadal, Basant Bagh, Maisuma, Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas remained closed to mark the day when dozens of persons were killed in alleged firing by security forces during a protest march at Gaw Kadal, they said.

The march was taken out to protest alleged molestation of women by the forces a day before in nearby areas during search operations.

The officials said no untoward incident was reported during the shutdown.

However, markets in other parts of the city were open and public transport plied normally, they said.

