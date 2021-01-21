Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks run out of steam after ECB; energy shares weigh

European stocks lost steam heading into the close on Thursday, weighed down by oil and real estate shares, while the European Central Bank stuck to its monetary policy but warned a surge in COVID-19 infections posed a risk to the euro zone's recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the session.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:53 IST
European stocks run out of steam after ECB; energy shares weigh

European stocks lost steam heading into the close on Thursday, weighed down by oil and real estate shares, while the European Central Bank stuck to its monetary policy but warned a surge in COVID-19 infections posed a risk to the euro zone's recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the session. Energy majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total each fell more than 2% as oil prices slipped after industry data showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories.

The ECB offered few surprises after it kept its policy unchanged, while its president Christine Lagarde warned that a new rise in cases and the ensuing restrictions to activity would dampen activity in the near term and said the ECB was prepared to provide even more support for the economy if needed. "Lagarde touched upon the mixed positive and negative developments but concluded that there were no reasons to change the broader assessment from the December projections," Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, wrote in a note.

Brzeski, however, noted the central bank's projection in December of 0.6% GDP growth quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter "is a tad optimistic." Euro zone stocks came off session highs to close 0.1% lower with the euro strengthening against the dollar, while euro zone banks slid 0.6%.

European shares rallied to near 11-month highs earlier on Thursday after as investors bet on major stimulus from new U.S. President Joe Biden, who signed half a dozen executive orders including a U.S. return to the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change. Shares in wind turbine maker Vestas, renewable energy group Siemens Gamesa and offshore wind group Orsted rose between 1.4% and 3.9%.

French shopping centre operators Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Klepierre lost 8.4% and 6.5%, respectively, dragging down the real estate index by 1.5%. Tech stocks jumped 1.6% as their U.S. peers rallied, while British software maker Sage Group jumped 4.9% after posting higher quarterly recurring revenue.

Spain's Bankinter gained 4.3% as it forecast higher lending income and loan growth across its markets. Swiss online pharmacy chain Zur Rose Group AG climbed 8.9% after it posted full-year revenue above analysts' expectations.

Britain's IG tumbled almost 9% after it announced plans to buy U.S. trading platform tastytrade for $1 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Argentine president receives Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez received an injection of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, a day after the countrys health regulator approved the Russian-made vaccine for use among those aged 60 and older.In a tweet, Fern...

Gujarat reports just 1 COVID-19 death, 471 new cases

In a sign of improvement inthe coronavirus situation, Gujarat recorded just one death dueto the viral infection on Thursday, the lowest in over ninemonths, while 471 more people tested positive, the statehealth department said.The first dea...

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a waiver on Thursday that would help clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary. The House and Senate, both contr...

Russia detains allies of Kremlin foe Navalny in protest warning

Russia detained two allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday and threatened to prosecute others over calls made online to join unauthorised protests to demand his release. Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most prominent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021