Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appointment of New Chairman at Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, New Delhi

Premal Udani, Managing Director of Kaytee Corporations Pvt Ltd has been appointed as Chairman of the Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Council on 21st Jan 2021. He has taken over from Mr. Virender Uppal, Chairman of Richa Global Exports, Gurgaon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:17 IST
Appointment of New Chairman at Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, New Delhi
Premal Udani. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/Digpu): Premal Udani, Managing Director of Kaytee Corporations Pvt Ltd has been appointed as Chairman of the Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Council on 21st Jan 2021. He has taken over from Mr. Virender Uppal, Chairman of Richa Global Exports, Gurgaon. Premal Udani is a well-known veteran in the Apparel and Textiles industry. He is the Managing Director of Kaytee Corporation Pvt. Ltd, one of the oldest and amongst the topmost Garment Manufacturing Companies in the country. Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd has been the winner of over 50 awards for outstanding work in both Exports and Domestic segments of the industry.

Udani comes at the helm of AMHSSC, as Chairman, with over 38 years of rich experience in the Apparel & Textile Industry. He is currently also Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Clothing Manufacturers of India (CMAI) and Member of the Board of Directors, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) since 1987. He is the founding member of the India Knit fair Association and was appointed by the Government of Gujarat for special projects pertaining to Apparel Industries. He has been on the Board of major trade associations such as the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI), to name a few. Currently, Mr Udani is also the President of Cricket Club of India, Mumbai (CCI) - a Premier Sporting Institution in the country Udani has been instrumental in revolutionary changes and growth in the Apparel Industry sector with his vast experience, knowledge and relentless drive to contribute towards the growth of the sector. AMHSSC and NSDC extend a very warm welcome to him and look forward to innovative and positive growth in the skilling eco-system post Covid-19, under his able leadership and guidance.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Poland appeals to Britain to repatriate man in vegetative state

Poland has asked British authorities to let a man in a vegetative state in a Plymouth hospital be transported back to the country despite a British court ruling that life-sustaining treatment should be stopped. A Polish government official ...

At 78 and the oldest president, Biden sees a world changed

When Joe Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president, he became not only the oldest newly inaugurated US chief executive in history but also the oldest sitting president ever.Biden was born November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvan...

Delhi reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Delhi reported 197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,33,739. According to the Delhi Health department, the death toll has gone up to 10,799 with ten more people su...

Cycling-Former Giro champion Dumoulin takes break to ponder his future

Former Giro dItalia champion Tom Dumoulin is taking a break from cycling in order to ponder his future as a professional rider, his Jumbo-Visma team said on Saturday. Tom Dumoulin has left the training camp of Team Jumbo-Visma to consider h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021