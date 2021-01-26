Left Menu
Development News Edition

China offers flight refunds to curb travel

Chinese airlines are offering refunded tickets as the coronavirus continues to spread in the countrys northeast.The offer Tuesday from the governments aviation authority comes amid a push to prevent people travelling during the Lunar New Year holiday next month.China has largely curbed the virus spread in most areas, but travel limits remain in place where outbreaks have been detected, including in the capital Beijing.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:25 IST
China offers flight refunds to curb travel

Chinese airlines are offering refunded tickets as the coronavirus continues to spread in the country's northeast.

The offer Tuesday from the government's aviation authority comes amid a push to prevent people travelling during the Lunar New Year holiday next month.

China has largely curbed the virus' spread in most areas, but travel limits remain in place where outbreaks have been detected, including in the capital Beijing. Schools are going on break a week early and migrant workers have been told not to travel back to their hometowns.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 rose by one to 4,636 among 89,197 cases, the National Health Commission reported, with most new cases in the northeast where winter temperatures are well below freezing.

The National Health Commission on Tuesday reported 53 new cases in Heilongjiang province, with another seven in Jilin province just to the south. Beijing and the business hub of Shanghai both reported two new cases.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rafale aircraft makes debut on R-Day flypast

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft featured for the first time in Indias Republic Day flypast as it carried out the Brahmastra formation alone and was part of the Eklavya formation with four other fighter jets.The fighter jet conduc...

Assam govt gave jobs to 80,000 youths since 2016: Governor

The Assam government has provided jobs to over 80,000 unemployed youths in the last four-and-half years, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said while hoisting the tricolour here on Tuesday.This includes permanent and contractual appointments, he said....

Kremlin says vigorous efforts needed to extend Russia-U.S. New START arms treaty

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that vigorous efforts were needed to reach a deal with the United States on extending the New START nuclear arms control pact before it expires next month.Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spoke...

Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran

An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran has been arrested as he tried to leave the country, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.The dual national is among a handful of Iranian-Americans reported to be held by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021