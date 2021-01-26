Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data "soon"

Johnson & Johnson, which runs a large medical device business in addition to its pharmaceuticals unit, forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between $9.40 and $9.60 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.99 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 2.7% to $14.71 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:36 IST
Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data "soon"
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast 2021 profit above Wall Street estimates and promised data from its widely watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

The company had previously signaled that it expected to deliver data on the trial before the end of January, at a time when global hopes of defeating the virus are riding on securing adequate supplies of multiple vaccines. Johnson & Johnson, which runs a large medical device business in addition to its pharmaceuticals unit, forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between $9.40 and $9.60 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.99 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 2.7% to $14.71 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter. J&J faces a litany of lawsuits over its marketing of opioids, its pelvic meshes and body powders.

The company's fourth-quarter sales rose to $22.48 billion from $20.75 billion, helped by higher demand for cancer drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rockin in a space bubble Flaming Lips hold socially-distanced showAmerican rock band The Flaming Lips have come up with a creative way to put on live shows in the midst of the COV...

Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent

An explosion was heard in Saudi Arabias capital Riyadh on Tuesday and the cause was not immediately known.Several witnesses also reported hearing two loud bangs and seeing a small plume of smoke above the capital just before 1 P.M. local ti...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender people serving in U.S. militaryPresident Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecesso...

Israeli PM Netanyahu greets "great friend" Narendra Modi on 72nd Republic Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the countrys 72nd Republic Day, saying our friendship grows from year to year. To my great friend Prime Minister Narendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021