ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network

Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Asia Consultancy Group (ACG), a leading independent private company providing Telecommunications infrastructure, managed & engineering services across Afghanistan. ACG with its headquarters in the USA is a full life-cycle managed network service provider in Afghanistan for last many years. As part of this contract, Tejas will supply its state-of-the-art 100G-600G capable DWDM/OTN and PTN products to establish a high-capacity national backbone and packet access network in Afghanistan.

''At ACG, we are committed to developing a state-of-the-art, terabit-scale optical network that can cost-effectively address the escalating network capacity requirements of our service provider customers. After a rigorous evaluation process, we selected Tejas's TJ1600 Metro and Long-haul DWDM/OTN products and TJ1400 PTN products for this important build-out. We are truly impressed by their scalability, extreme flexibility, and operational simplicity when compared to other competitive offerings in the market today.'' said Dr. Dzung Nguyen, CTO of ACG. ''We look forward to working closely with the Tejas Networks team to ensure that we fully leverage the advanced capabilities of their products and implement an agile and future-proof network that can adapt well to the explosive growth in Afghanistan's mobile, broadband, and cloud services markets in the coming years.'' Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, ''We are delighted that ACG has chosen Tejas as their core technology partner to implement a state-of-the-art Carrier-of-Carrier network for telcos, businesses, and government institutions in Afghanistan. Our TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products have an innovative software-defined hardware™ architecture that enables next-generation wholesale telecom carriers like ACG to scale-up their network capacity in cost-effective increments and align their CAPEX investments in line with their services and revenue growth. Our partnership with ACG exemplifies our emergence as a trusted global supplier of a full range of optical transmission products for access, metro, and core networks.''Mr. Yogesh Verma, Vice President for MENA region at Tejas Networks, said, ''ACG is committed to offering highly reliable bandwidth services to its customers. With our state-of-the-art technology and superior support, ACG can continue to deliver on their committed SLAs and ensure vital connectivity where it's most needed. We are excited to support ACG in realizing a scalable and robust optical infrastructure that enables profitable transport and delivery of high-quality bandwidth services to Afghan operators and businesses at the lowest cost per bit.'' About Tejas Networks LimitedTejas Networks designs, develops, and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among the top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

For more information on Tejas Networks, visit http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.comAttn: Mr. Santosh Kesavanskeshavan@india.tejasnetworks.com Phone: +91-80-41794600About ACGAsia Consultancy Group (ACG) is a leading independent private company and provides telecommunications infrastructure, managed and engineering services across Afghanistan. Founded in 2007 by the same team that planned, developed, and managed the first cellular network in Afghanistan. ACG has expanded its tower sharing, managed networks, and engineering services across all provinces to help connect Afghanistan to the 21st Century.

For more information on ACG, visit http://www.acgtelecom.com or contact Dr. Dzung NguyenCTO, ACG.

Email: dnguyen@arxcommunications.comSAFE HARBOURCertain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve several risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations concerning, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

