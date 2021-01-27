Left Menu

Strong demand for Austrian, Greek bond sales

"Buoyant demand, even for a high-beta issuer like Greece (shows) financial repression is the order of the day," he said, referring to low interest rates. Iceland also hired banks to sell a potential seven-year bond, another lead manager memo seen by Reuters said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:14 IST
Strong demand for Austrian, Greek bond sales

Austria and Greece bond sales won strong demand on Wednesday, joining larger peers who issued debt via syndication earlier in the month. Austria received 40 billion euros of investor orders and Greece 25 billion euros for their new 10-year bonds. . Slovenia is also in the market selling a 60-year bond, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

All three governments are issuing via syndication, where a borrower hires investment banks to sell the debt directly to end investors, allowing it to issue larger amounts and reach a wider investor base. They join larger governments like Italy, Spain and France who sold bonds via syndication earlier this month as part of the usual January cycle, most receiving record demand as investors bet that European rates will stay lower for longer.

Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London, said the deals on Wednesday were further indication of demand outstripping the supply of bonds in the bloc thanks to European Central Bank bond buying. "Buoyant demand, even for a high-beta issuer like Greece (shows) financial repression is the order of the day," he said, referring to low interest rates.

Iceland also hired banks to sell a potential seven-year bond, another lead manager memo seen by Reuters said. Elsewhere, Germany raised 3.3 billion euros from the re-opening of a 10-year bond via auction.

Its 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up about 1 basis point to -0.53% at 1124 GMT. "We expect to see some relative stability during the session ahead, without too many catalysts on the schedule," Mizuho analysts told clients, adding that the bond sales should not put pressure on the market given they are rare from the issuing countries.

Italy's 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.61% after dropping 9 basis points during the previous two sessions, on hopes that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's resignation could help form a new government in Rome. The closely watched gap with Germany's 10-year yield - effectively the risk premium on Italian debt - was at 113 basis points, off highs above 120 bps touched last week on worries around a potential snap election.

"BTPs (Italian bonds) may have less of a strong day ahead, simply given yesterday’s decent performance (after PM Conte resigned), but we look for further peripheral tightening to come," Mizuho analysts said. Focus was also on the European Central Bank, where governing council member Klaas Knot said the bank still has room to cut its deposit rate further, from the current -0.50%, if needed to improve financing conditions.

Atttention turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday, where Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reiterate that it is too early to discuss tapering the bank's asset purchases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global cases surpass 100 millionGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus var...

Olympics-Israel to vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Games by May

Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, amid global debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in t...

TCS 3rd most-valued IT services brand globally, closes gap behind IBM: Brand Finance

Tata Consultancy Services TCS has been ranked third most-valued IT services brand globally, after Accenture and IBM, according to a report by Brand Finance.Four Indian IT services companies -- TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro -- secured spots in...

Sindhu, Srikanth lose their opening matches in World Tour Finals

Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth fought their hearts out before suffering close defeats in their respective group B openers at the USD 1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.A week after a demoralising...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021